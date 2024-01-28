GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governance of Lord Ram was source of inspiration for Constitution makers: PM Modi

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya brought crores of people together and asserted that the collective strength of the country was visible around the time of the event, PM Narendra Modi said

January 28, 2024 11:58 am | Updated 12:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the rituals during the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya on Monday. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwant also present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the rituals during the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya on Monday. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwant also present. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on January 28 the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya brought crores of people together and asserted that the collective strength of the country was visible around the time of the event.

In the first Mann Ki Baat broadcast of this year, Mr. Modi said the governance of Lord Ram was a source of inspiration for Constitution makers. "And that is why on January 22 in Ayodhya I had talked about 'Dev to Desh' and 'Ram to Rashtra'," he said. The consecration ceremony in Ayodhya has brought crores of people of the country together, he added.

"Everyone's feeling is the same, everyone's devotion is the same. Ram is in everyone's words, Ram is in everyone's heart," Mr. Modi said. During this period, many people sang Ram bhajans and dedicated them to Lord Ram, while on January 22 evening the whole country lit 'Ram Jyoti' and celebrated Diwali, he noted. "During this time, the collective strength of the country was visible which also forms the basis of our pledge of a developed India," he said.

In his broadcast, Modi said many people honoured with Padma awards recently were those who worked at grassroots and away from limelight to make big changes. "I am very happy that the system of Padma awards has transformed completely in the last decade. Now it has become people's Padma," he said.

Related Topics

India / Ayodhya Ram Temple

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.