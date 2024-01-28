GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Armed attack on Italian church in Istanbul, one dead: Minister

The attack occurred at at the Santa Maria church in the Sariyer district of Istanbul and was carried out by two masked men, Turkiye’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said

January 28, 2024 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - Istanbul

AFP

Two assailants launched an armed attack on an Italian church in Istanbul during a religious ceremony on January 28, leaving one person dead, Turkiye's Interior Minister said.

The attack occurred at around 11.40 (03.10 p.m. IST) at the Santa Maria church in the Sariyer district of Istanbul and was carried out by two masked men, Ali Yerlikaya said on social media.

He added that an investigation had been launched.

Television images showed police and an ambulance outside the ornate church.

The Minister said an individual identified only as C.T. — who was among those attending Sunday's service — had died after the armed attack.

"We strongly condemn this vile attack," Mr. Yerlikaya said.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

In December, Turkish security forces detained 32 suspects over alleged links with Islamic State jihadists who were planning attacks on churches and synagogues, as well as the Iraqi embassy.

IS extremists have carried out a string of attacks on Turkish soil, including against a nightclub in Istanbul in 2017 that left 39 people dead.

Related Topics

Turkey

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.