AUS vs WI second Test | Shamar Joseph shines as West Indies stuns Australia

The pink ball Test had some scintillating moments throughout the four days.

January 28, 2024 12:58 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
West Indies’ Shamar Joseph celebrates a dismissal on day 4 of the second Test against Australia in Brisbane on January 28, 2024.

West Indies’ Shamar Joseph celebrates a dismissal on day 4 of the second Test against Australia in Brisbane on January 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Chasing a target of 216, Australia were bundled out for 207 and West Indies won the second Test by 8 runs in Brisbane on January 28.

The pink ball Test had some scintillating moments throughout the four days.

It is one of the greatest Test victories of all-time. The most underrated young West Indies team knocked over the World Test Champion Australia inside four days. 

West Indies were all out for 311 in the first inning and Australia declared at 289 for 9. Australia dismissed West Indies for 193 in the second innings setting themselves a target of 216.

Steve Smith fought a lone battle with a magnificent unbeaten 91. It was once again Shamar Joseph (7 for 68) who his control and speed troubled the Australian batsmen.

Alzarri Joseph (2 for 62) and Justin Greaves (1 for 46) gave Shamar Joseph good support with the ball.

In two Tests he has played, Shamar Joseph took 13 wickets.

