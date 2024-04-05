April 05, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

Congress ‘Nyay Patra’ manifesto: Key promises include minimum wage, ₹1 lakh annually to poor families, and law on LGBTQIA

Releasing the party’s manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on April 5, Congress party leader P. Chidambaram who headed the Manifesto Committee, said the document focuses on the theme of justice. The manifesto is being called ‘Nyay Patra’.

Shoma Sen, accused in Elgar Parishad case, granted bail by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on April 5 granted bail to activist Shoma Sen, accused under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in the Bhima Koregaon violence case. A Bench headed by Justice Aniruddha Bose said conditions, including a finding that the accused is not prima facie guilty of the offence, under Section 43(D)(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act would not apply as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has not opposed the plea for bail.

IPL-17: Mumbai Indians get Suryakumar Yadav boost ahead of clash against Delhi Capitals

In a big boost for struggling Mumbai Indians, world number one T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav trained with the team in Mumbai on April 5 after a long injury layoff and unleashed his trademark shots without any visible discomfort, raising hopes that he could compete in the team’s next IPL match against Delhi Capitals. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are languishing at the bottom of the 10-team table, having lost all three matches so far and if Suryakumar plays, the Hardik Pandya-led team will hope that his presence helps them with the anticipated turnaround.

Atishi on ECI notice: ‘Is EC a subsidiary organisation of BJP?’

Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Atishi lashed out at the Election Commission (EC) after she was served a show-cause notice on Friday, asking if it was a “subsidiary organisation” of the BJP. The notice was issued to her over her remarks that the BJP had approached her to either join the party or be prepared to be nabbed by the Enforcement Directorate within a month. In a press conference, Ms. Atishi alleged that the notice was leaked to the media by the BJP an hour before the Election Commission sent it to her through email.

Text book revision: NCERT drops some references to Babri demolition, Gujarat riots, Manipur

Dropping references of demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, the mention of Muslims killed in Gujarat riots, references to Manipur and clarifying India’s stand on Jammu and Kashmir are the latest round of revisions made public by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in its textbooks for Class 11 and 12.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard commander vows retaliation for strike that killed top generals

Iran’s commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guard General Hossein Salami said “no threat will go unanswered” in retaliation on April 5 for the airstrike widely attributed to Israel that destroyed Iran’s Consulate in the Syrian capital and killed seven of the guard’s members. This came after thousands marched chanting “death to Israel” and “death to America” during the killed officers’ funeral procession.

India allows exports of essential goods to Maldives despite strained ties

India has allowed limited exports of essential commodities, including sugar, wheat, rice, and onions, to the Maldives, the government said on April 5, even as ties between Male and New Delhi remained tense amid rising Chinese influence. India, a leading exporter of rice, sugar and onions, has imposed various curbs on exports of these food commodities to keep a lid on local prices ahead of general election.

Chhattisgarh: Massive fire breaks out at power distribution company in Raipur’s Kota

A major fire broke out at a storage facility of Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited in Raipur, gutting transformers kept in the premises, an official said. While no casualties were reported in the blaze, people living near the facility located in the Gudhiyari area were evacuated, he said.

Sikkim Chief Minister P.S. Tamang releases Sikkim Krantikari Morcha’s manifesto, guarantees social uplift

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president and Chief Minister P.S. Tamang on April 5 released the party’s manifesto for the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the State promising social uplift. The manifesto is based on nine guarantees for social uplift — dignity, capability, good governance, education, health, empowerment, pride, prosperity and social equality.

U.S., EU eye Chinese legacy chips in renewed semiconductor accord

The United States and the European Union committed to extend by three years their cooperation on identifying disruptions in the semiconductor sector, with a particular emphasis on mainstream “legacy” chips from China. The two sides concluded a two-day session of their Trade and Technology Council on Friday with a l2-page joint statement on the meeting’s outcomes. It said the two partners would share market intelligence about “non-market” policies and practices, which they argue prevail in China, and consult on planned action to address distortions on the global supply chain.

Byju’s breached loan terms, small stake sale blocked, arbitration order shows

Ed-tech startup Byju’s breached terms of loans worth $42 million and has been asked by an arbitrator not to sell some shares of a group firm, a confidential order showed, the latest setback for the company already battling allegations of mismanagement. Byju’s was the country’s biggest startup until 2022 when it was valued at $22 billion, but has seen its fortunes dwindle amid an auditor exit, regulatory probes and calls from its investors to oust its CEO Byju Raveendran for mismanagement. The company, now valued at around $250 million, denies any wrongdoing.

IPL-17: RR vs RCB | Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals have similar worries to address

Struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru and high-flying Rajasthan Royals bizarrely have similar worries to address when they face each other in the Indian Premier League in Jaipur on April 6. The eighth place where RCB are currently on the 10-team table is a fair indication of their troubles, but Rajasthan’s all-win record so far and the resultant second place do not necessarily mirror their turmoil

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad backs Ben Stokes decision to skip Twenty20 World Cup

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has backed talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes’ decision to opt out of this year’s T20 World Cup due to fitness reasons but expressed concerns about fast bowler Jofra Archer’s never-ending injury woes. Supporting Stokes’ pullout from the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA, Broad said the defending champions will miss his aura but have enough resources to replace him as a player.

RBI Monetary Policy | MPC holds rate at 6.5% to tame inflation, FY25 real GDP growth projected at 7%, CPI inflation at 4.5%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on April 5 decided to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 6.50%. This is the 7th time that the rates have been kept on hold. The MPC also decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns to the target, while supporting growth.

Apple lays off more than 600 workers in California in its first major round of post-pandemic cuts

Apple is laying off more than 600 workers in California, marking the company’s first big wave of post-pandemic job cuts amid a broader wave of tech industry consolidation. The iPhone maker notified 614 workers in multiple offices on March 28 that they were losing their jobs, with the layoffs becoming effective on May 27, according to reports to regional authorities. The workers were cut from eight offices in Santa Clara, according to the filings under the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as WARN. But it’s not clear which departments or projects the employees were involved in.

Lok Sabha elections | ECI plans targeted intervention to enhance voting percentage in 266 constituencies in 11 States

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 5 said it has identified 266 parliamentary constituencies, including 215 in rural areas, with low voter turnout and is planning targeted intervention to enhance voting percentage in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Municipal commissioners from major cities and select district election officers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh discussed enhancing voter engagement and participation in identified urban and rural Lok Sabha seats.

PM Modi Churu rally | Work done in 10 years just a trailer, lot more yet to come, says Prime Minister

Highlighting the work done by his government in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 5 said it was just a trailer and a lot more is yet to come. He was addressing an election rally in Rajasthan’s Churu ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

INDIA bloc fighting ideological election; decision on PM candidate after polls: Rahul Gandhi ‘

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 5 said the Lok Sabha polls are between forces who are trying to destroy the Constitution and democracy and those protecting them. Speaking at the Congress manifesto launch programme, Mr. Gandhi said it is a much closer contest than propagated by the media, and expressed confidence of winning the polls.