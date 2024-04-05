GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

U.S., EU eye Chinese legacy chips in renewed semiconductor accord

The U.S. and the European Union committed to extend by three years their cooperation on identifying disruptions in the semiconductor sector with emphasis on “legacy“ chips from China

April 05, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Belgium

Reuters
The U.S. and EU  committed to extend by three years their cooperation on identifying disruptions in the semiconductor sector.

The U.S. and EU  committed to extend by three years their cooperation on identifying disruptions in the semiconductor sector. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The United States and the European Union committed to extend by three years their cooperation on identifying disruptions in the semiconductor sector, with a particular emphasis on mainstream "legacy" chips from China.

The two sides concluded a two-day session of their Trade and Technology Council on Friday with a l2-page joint statement on the meeting's outcomes.

It said the two partners would share market intelligence about "non-market" policies and practices, which they argue prevail in China, and consult on planned action to address distortions on the global supply chain.

European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager, who oversees EU policy on technology, said the EU and U.S. were taking "the next steps" regarding legacy semiconductors.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told a news conference that China was producing some 60% of legacy chips, found in cars, household appliances and medical devices, and would continue to do so in the coming years.

"And we know there's a massive subsidisation of that industry on behalf of the Chinese government which could lead to huge market distortion. And so that's why we're focused on it," she said.

The Commerce Department has already launched a survey to assess market distortion, she said, adding that the EU would do a similar exercise soon, with the two set to share their results.

The two partners have also committed to join forces in research to find alternatives to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in chips. The "forever chemicals" do not readily break down and studies show they can harm human health.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / semiconductors and active components

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.