India removes export curbs on specified quantity of onions, rice, wheat flour, sugar for Maldives

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification said these exports have been permitted to Maldives under bilateral trade agreement between the countries during 2024-25.

April 05, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu. | Photo Credit: PTI

India on Friday removed export curbs on specified quantity of certain commodities such as eggs, potatoes, onions, rice, wheat flour, sugar, and dal for Maldives during the current fiscal year.

Unravelling the shift in India-Maldives relations | Explained 

“Export of eggs, potatoes, onions, rice, wheat flour, sugar, dal, stone aggregate and river sand have been permitted to Maldives... The export of these items to Maldives will be exempted from any existing or future restriction/prohibition on export,” the DGFT said.

In general, there is either a restriction or prohibition on the exports of these goods.

The specified quantity allowed includes potatoes (21,513.08 tonnes), onions (35,749.13 tonnes), rice (1,24,218.36 tonnes), wheat flour (1,09,162.96 tonnes), sugar (64,494.33 tonnes), dal (224.48 tonnes), stone aggregate (one million tonnes) and river sand (one million tonnes).

