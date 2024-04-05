April 05, 2024 09:01 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Congress leaders will release the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 5 with its focus on the five ‘pillars of justice’. The manifesto would be released by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the affidavit filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as part of his nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat showed that he has assets of more than ₹20 crore. Mr. Gandhi has declared movable assets to the tune of ₹9,24,59,264 and showed the purchasing price of his self-acquired immovable assets as being worth ₹7,93,03,977 in the affidavit.

Independent MP from Mandya in Karnataka Sumalatha Ambareesh has announced she would join the BJP on April 5. The actor-turned-politician won the 2019 general elections with the support of the BJP, defeating former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda’s grandson and H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.