GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections
Live

Lok Sabha elections live updates | Congress to release manifesto for Lok Sabha polls

Congress to lay emphasis on ‘Paanch Nyay’ or five pillars of justice in manifesto; Independent MP from Mandya in Karnataka to join BJP

April 05, 2024 09:01 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leaders will release the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 5 with its focus on the five ‘pillars of justice’. The manifesto would be released by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read: Who is an alternative to PM Modi? Shashi Tharoor answers

Meanwhile, the affidavit filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as part of his nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat showed that he has assets of more than ₹20 crore. Mr. Gandhi has declared movable assets to the tune of ₹9,24,59,264 and showed the purchasing price of his self-acquired immovable assets as being worth ₹7,93,03,977 in the affidavit. 

Track Lok Sabha elections updates from April 4 here.

Independent MP from Mandya in Karnataka Sumalatha Ambareesh has announced she would join the BJP on April 5. The actor-turned-politician won the 2019 general elections with the support of the BJP, defeating former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda’s grandson and H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

  • April 05, 2024 09:14
    Congress leader lauds newspapers for cartoon on PM Modi

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh praised newspapers that carried a cartoon on PM Modi and expressed sadness that a few chickened out.

    The cartoon read “Friends, I will take action against the corrupt. I will include each one of them in the jumla (empty promises) party”.

  • April 05, 2024 09:01
    PM Modi to visit Assam on April 17

    Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on April 17 and address a rally in Nalbari ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

    Speaking to ANI, the minister informed further that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also visit Assam over two days - on April 7-8 during which he is scheduled to address three rallies ahead of the seven-phased general elections.

    “We hope that other senior party leaders will visit Assam. Our state party unit, cadres and allies are fully geared to face the elections. Our only aim, going into these elections, is to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for a third consecutive term. We are preparing to gift at least 13 (Lok Sabha) seats from Assam to Modi-ji in his bid to return as PM,” Mr. Baruah said.

    - ANI

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / India / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.