GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

PM Modi Churu rally | Work done in 10 years just a trailer, lot more yet to come, says Prime Minister

Modi also attacked the Congress in his address, saying the party was known for insulting the Army and dividing the country

April 05, 2024 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Churu, Rajasthan on April 5, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Churu, Rajasthan on April 5, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Highlighting the work done by his government in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 5 said it was just a trailer and a lot more is yet to come.

He was addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Churu ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha elections updates — April 5

"No matter how much has happened, whatever has happened till now is a trailer. What Modi has done so far, it was just an appetiser and the main course is still to come," the Prime Minister said.

"There is a lot to be done... there are a lot of dreams. We have to take the country far ahead," he said.

Mr. Modi also attacked the Congress in his address, saying the party was known for insulting the Army and dividing the country.

Congress ‘Nyay Patra’ manifesto: Key promises include restoring full Statehood to J&K, nationwide caste census and abolishing Agnipath scheme

Referring to the law on 'triple talaq', Mr. Modi said it has saved the lives not only of Muslim sisters but also of all Muslim families.

He further said that the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc have their own interests and have nothing to do with the welfare and respect of the poor, Dalit and underprivileged people.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Rajasthan / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.