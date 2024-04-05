GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard commander vows retaliation for strike that killed top generals

Iran’s commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guard General Hossein Salami vowed retaliation for the airstrike widely attributed to Israel that destroyed Iran’s Consulate in the Syrian capital that killed seven of the guard’s members

April 05, 2024 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - TEHRAN

AP
File photo of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami.

File photo of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami. | Photo Credit: Reuters/WANA News Agency

Iran's commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guard General Hossein Salami said “no threat will go unanswered” in retaliation on April 5 for the airstrike widely attributed to Israel that destroyed Iran’s Consulate in the Syrian capital and killed seven of the guard's members.

This came after thousands marched chanting “death to Israel” and “death to America” during the killed officers' funeral procession.

Iran vows response after strike it blames on Israel demolishes consulate in Syria

The marches in the capital, Tehran, along with protests in other Iranian cities, came at a time of heightened concerns about possible retaliation by Iran for Monday’s strike that killed 12 people, including four Syrian citizens and a member of the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group, according to officials.

The protesters in the capital headed to Tehran University where Salami gave his speech.

“The collapse of (the Zionist regime) is very possible and close with God’s grace,” Salami said, adding that the U.S. has become “wildly hated by the world, especially in Muslim-dominated countries.

He added that Israel's current survival depended on U.S. support.

Salami said that “resistance groups in Gaza are surrounded by Israel.. and weapons can't be transported to them,” referring to the Israel-Hamas war that broke out on Oct.7

The public funeral coincided with Iran's annual rally Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, a traditional show of support for the Palestinians that has been held on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Israel-Hamas war | Israel’s repeated attacks leave Iran in a strategic dilemma

Iranian leaders have reiterated promises of revenge. On Wednesday Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said the attack “will not remain without answer.”

By attacking an Iranian diplomatic station, Israel’s apparent escalation has raised fears that the devastating six-month war against Hamas could spill over into the entire Mideast region and beyond.

Israel faces increasing isolation as international criticism mounts over its killing of six foreign aid workers this week who were trying to deliver desperately needed food in Gaza.

Iran does not recognize Israel and views it as its archenemy. It also supports militant groups, Hamas and Hezbollah.

Clashes between Israel and Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border have increased since the war in Gaza began nearly six months ago.

