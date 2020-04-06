Top news of the day: PM Modi hints at calibrated exit from coronavirus lockdown; Cabinet approves ordinance to reduce salaries of PM, Ministers, MPs by 30% for a year, and more

As the country entered day 13 of the 21-day all-India lockdown, Prime Minister Modi on April 6 asked his Council of Ministers on how to do a calibrated exit from the lockdown, especially since the cases related to the Tablighi Jamaat centre and India’s own tally of COVID-19 positive cases were ballooning.

As the number of coronavirus cases crossed 4,000, millions of Indians across the country on April 5 switched off lights at their homes and lit candles and diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to show the nation’s “collective resolve and solidarity” in its fight against coronavirus with this symbolic gesture.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday did not commit to the likelihood of the prohibitory orders and ongoing lockdown due to COVID-19 being extended beyond April 14.

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved a 30% cut in the salaries of all Members of Parliament and a two-year suspension of the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme so that the amount saved can go to the Consolidated Fund of India to fight COVID-19, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday.

Addressing party workers on the 40th anniversary of the BJP’s foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, likened the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to a war. He said India’s efforts to combat the virus has been lauded around the world.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Opposition leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Mr. Modi should have taken the initiative earlier. In an exclusive interview with The Hindu, Mr. Ramesh also said that the government will now have to completely rework the Budget numbers to deal with the aftermath of the lockdown.

The State of Kerala on Monday informed the Supreme Court about how Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has “openly declared” that the blockade imposed by his government on the inter-State border will not be removed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amitabh Bachchan is leading an initiative to help the daily wage workers of the Indian film industry, who have been most affected by the shutdown of film, television and over-the-top productions owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. Several leading lights of the Indian film industry join him in a multi-starrer short film that unveils the initiative pledging support and sustenance for over one lakh daily wage earners for a month.

Technology has been one of the frontlining industries in the battle against Coronavirus, but one of the tools which has been widely discussed is Bluetooth. On March 30, Delhi-based DROR released a Bluetooth-enabled ‘Social Distancing Tracker’ feature in its active eponymous app.

Every time a person tests positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a process for tracing his/her contacts is activated. Exclusive teams at the State and district-level trace the path that the patient took, tracking persons with whom he/she came into contact, before testing positive.