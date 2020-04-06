Leading stars of Bollywood join Amitabh Bachchan in initiative for daily wage earners of film industry

Amitabh Bachchan is leading an initiative to help the daily wage workers of the Indian film industry, who have been most affected by the shutdown of film, television and over-the-top productions owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. Several leading lights of the Indian film industry join him in a multi-starrer short film that unveils the initiative pledging support and sustenance for over one lakh daily wage earners for a month.

Also read | Federation of Western India Cine Employees also pledges to help daily wage workers in film industry

Family, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiva Rajkumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Diljit Dosanjh, premieres on Monday at 9 p.m. across all channels of Sony Pictures Network. Supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers, the film has been conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey in collaboration with Bachchan.

According to a press statement, the film underlines that staying at home, staying safe, maintaining hygiene, working from home and maintaining social distancing can be productive and should be taken in one’s stride.

Through this film, Bachchan will also unveil the initiative that supports the sustenance of daily wage workers associated with the entertainment industry.

Also read | Netflix contributes $1m to film producers guild fund for daily wage film workers in India

“While most of us continue to work from home, it’s the daily wage workers who have borne the brunt and are suffering the most,” says the statement. The initiative undertaken by Mr. Bachchan, ‘WE ARE ONE,’ has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers, through which the monthly ration of 1,00,000 households across the country will be funded. Through a commercial tie-up with a leading chain of hypermarkets and grocery stores in India, digitally barcoded coupons have been distributed to a verified list of workers from the All India Film Employees Confederation. Furthermore, monetary help has also been extended to those in need.

“In trying times, we have to collectively front and face issues that affect the industry. So, as part of its CSR outreach, SPN has taken the initiative of working alongside Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and Kalyan Jewellers to support the households of daily wage earners of the Indian film and television industry. SPN’s support will ensure that at least 50,000 workers and their families have their home supplies for a month… While the times may be tough, the human spirit is resilient & strong, and this film captures that essence,” said N.P. Singh, Managing Director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN).

“We are witnessing an unprecedented global pandemic, and in these very testing times we have decided to support the initiative of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and work alongside him and Sony Pictures Networks India to support the households of 50,000 daily wage workers and their families by providing them with supplies for a month,” said T.S. Kalyanaraman, Chairman & MD, Kalyan Jewellers.