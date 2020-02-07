Top news of the day: Harsh Vardhan remarks on Rahul Gandhi triggers Opposition uproar in Lok Sabha, Delhi gears up for Assembly polls, and more

Treasury and Opposition members nearly came to blows in the Lok Sabha when Health Minister Harsh Vardhan condemned in “no uncertain words” the “outlandish” remarks made by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “When I condemned Gandhi for his remarks against the Prime Minister, the Congress MPs came to my seat, tried to attack me and snatched papers from me,” Mr. Vardhan told reporters outside Parliament. | A Prime Minister has stature, Modi does not behave like that: Rahul Gandhi | Congress leaders, Pralhad Joshi meet Lok Sabha Speaker after uproar in House | Parliament proceedings

Justice R. Banumathi drew Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta’s attention to the fact that the Delhi High Court, in its February 5 judgment rejecting the government's plea to separately execute the convicts, had given the condemned men seven days to exhaust whatever remedies left to them.

Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. | Delhi 2020: Full coverage

Tom Vattakuzhy’s painting ‘Death of Gandhi’ adorns the cover of Budget document. | Highlights of Kerala budget 2020

Screening of passengers has been initiated since January 18 and this facility has now been extended to 21 airports. | Death toll in China hits 636, infections exceed 30,000 | Watch : How is India dealing with coronavirus? | Wuhan doctor who sounded coronavirus alarm dies | All about the China coronavirus

A Bench led by Justice S.K. Kaul indicated the court would not be party to any sort of pre-election narrative to garner votes a day before the polls on February 8. “We will hear it on Monday,” Justice Kaul told the counsel. “But Delhi election is tomorrow,” the lawyer responded. “That is exactly why we are saying Monday. You’ve read our minds... You let the cat out of the bag,” the bench told the counsel.

It forms committee headed by retired Kerala High Court judge Justice C.N. Ramachandran Nair.

“The Bodo accord is a victory for all communities and sections of society. There are no losers.”

Mr. Dhankhar had said on February 5 that he would “create history” with his address, setting off speculations that he could speak, like before, against the Trinamool government.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit India during the last week of February.

Ehsanullah Ehsan, the former Pakistan Taliban spokesman who was responsible for the shooting of Malala Yousafzai in 2012 and carrying out the deadly Peshawar Army school terror attack in 2014, has escaped from prison, according to a audio clip released by him.

Mr. Rajapaksa is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at noon on Saturday while External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will call on the visiting leader earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. The Sri Lankan Prime Minister, who will receive a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind, the ministry added.

The comments assume importance given the massive five-fold hike in deposit insurance and the recent changes in the insolvency laws that included insolvency solutions for financial institutions.

The Manpreet Singh-led side has not featured in the league so far, thus slipping to the number five in points table.