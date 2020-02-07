Congress leaders, Pralhad Joshi meet Lok Sabha Speaker after uproar in House

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday held separate meetings with Congress leaders and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi following an uproar in the House over comments made by BJP MP Harsh Vardhan against Rahul Gandhi.
Mr. Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were the Congress leaders who met the Mr. Birla.
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned during the Question Hour this morning after Harsh Vardhan “condemned” Gandhi’s “outlandish” statement that the youth will beat up Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sticks.
Mr. Vardhan said while he would respond to the question asked by Mr. Gandhi, he would first read the statement. This led to the uproar.
While Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Chowdhury flagged their views before the speaker, Mr. Joshi, and later Mr. Vardhan met Mr. Birla. The House was adjourned for the day at 2 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.