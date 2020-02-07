National

Congress leaders, Pralhad Joshi meet Lok Sabha Speaker after uproar in House

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi. File

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: LSTV/PTI

Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were the Congress leaders who met the Om Birla.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday held separate meetings with Congress leaders and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi following an uproar in the House over comments made by BJP MP Harsh Vardhan against Rahul Gandhi.

Mr. Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were the Congress leaders who met the Mr. Birla.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned during the Question Hour this morning after Harsh Vardhan “condemned” Gandhi’s “outlandish” statement that the youth will beat up Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sticks.

Mr. Vardhan said while he would respond to the question asked by Mr. Gandhi, he would first read the statement. This led to the uproar.

While Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Chowdhury flagged their views before the speaker, Mr. Joshi, and later Mr. Vardhan met Mr. Birla. The House was adjourned for the day at 2 p.m.

