Watch | How is India dealing with coronavirus?

Coronavirus outbreak has now been declared a global emergency. On February 6, 2020, the death toll in China rose to 560. The disease, which originated in China's Wuhan, has now spread to 20 countries, including in India. Here is how India is dealing with the outbreak. Three positive cases have been confirmed so far, all in Kerala. All are students studying at Wuhan University. They have been kept under observation in an isolation ward. India has temporarily suspended e-visas for travellers from China. Indian citizens have been asked to refrain from travel to China. They have also been warned that in case of travel on return from China, they could be quarantined. India also successfully evacuated its citizens from Wuhan. A total of 650 people were brought back in special flights in two phases. As on February 2, 58,658 passengers from 445 flights have been screened for symptoms.