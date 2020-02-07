Parliament proceedings | Lok Sabha discusses Poshan Abhiyan

The Parliament house in New Delhi. File

The Parliament house in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

PM Modi continued his attack on the Opposition in both the Houses as he spoke about the CAA and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

The Parliament budget session 2020 resumes on February 7. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is to make a statement on Government response to novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adopted the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address to the joint sitting of the Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, through a voice vote, on February 6.

Here are the latest updates:

Lok Sabha | 11:00 a.m.

Question Hour is underway. Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair.

The Poshan Abhiyan is being discussed.

Smriti Irani, Minister, Women and Child Development, requests the senior leaders of West Bengal to come on board the Poshan Abhiyan scheme.

National Clean Air Programme is being discussed.

Babul Supriyo, MoS, Environment, Forest and Climate Change responds to Members' questions.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, INC, says each year 3% of GDP is lost due to air pollution.

Rajya Sabha | 11:00 a.m.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 11:20:33 AM

