Highlights of Kerala budget 2020

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac with Sports Minister E.P. Jayarajan during his budget speech at the Kerala Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac with Sports Minister E.P. Jayarajan during his budget speech at the Kerala Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday   | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Here are the key points from Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Issac’s budget presentation at the Kerala Assembly

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac presented the 2020-21 budget of the Pinarayi Vijayan led-LDF government on Friday.

  • Budget proposes a tax hike of 2% on new two wheelers above ₹2 lakhs and cars above ₹15 lakhs
  • 12-point package to improve GST collection
  • Fair price of land hiked by 10%, hike goes up to 30% for land near big projects
  • Outlay for local bodies peged at ₹12,724 crore
  • ₹2,000 crore for Life Mission to provide housing for the needy
  • ₹4,384 allocation for water supply projects
  • Welfare pensions hiked by ₹100
  • ₹1,000 crore set aside for construction and improvement of rural roads
  • ₹1,000 crore for coastal development package
  • 2.5 lakh water connections for houses in 2020- 21
  • 1,00,000 houses to be constructed
  • 500 MW of power to be generated
  • ₹900 crore set aside for welfare of non-resident Malayalis
  • ₹40 crore outlay for royalty to paddy farmers
  • IT workforce in Kerala to go up from one lakh to 1,85,000
  • Package for start-ups: Loan without collateral security for start-ups executing government orders, up to ₹1 crore assistance for development of prototypes, stamp duty rationalisation
  • Ban on sale of filament bulbs, CFL from November 2020
  • 585 km west coast canal from Bekal to Kovalam to be commissioned in 2020
  • ₹6,000 crore construction works to be taken up in Kochi
  • Kochi Metro to implement Integrated Water Transport Project
  • To boost tourism sector, ₹20 crore outlay for boat league. Muziris heritage project to be commissioned in 2020, 12 museums in Alappuzha to receive facelift, and spice-route and Malabar tourism to be promoted.
  • Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals to begin production of anti-cancer drugs and drugs for post-organ transplant. An Oncology Park to be set up.
  • 25,000 ponds to be cleaned and septage treatment plants to be established under Clean Kerala project
  • Rain shelters to be installed for horticulture promotion. One crore fruit trees to be planted, and a Uber-type aggregator service for vegetable and fruit distribution
  • 1,000 fair price hotels to be set up by the Kudumbasree Mission to provide lunch at ₹25 per plate
  • ₹600 crore outlay for Kudumbasree Mission
  • ₹2,000 crore set aside for Wayanad package/bamboo and tree planting drive for carbon sequestration, value addition of crops
  • ₹1,000 crore for Idukki package/spice park and organic farming initiatives. An airstrip to be constructed in Idukki.
  • ₹2,400 crore set aside for Kuttanad package
  • 1,000 new teacher posts to be created in Higher Education sector

