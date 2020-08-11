Top news of the day: Daughters have equal rights in joint Hindu family property, Supreme Court rules; former President Pranab Mukherjee’s condition worsens, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

A three-judge Bench of Justices Arun Mishra, S. Nazeer and M.R. Shah said the provisions contained in substituted Section 6 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 confer the status of coparcener on the daughter born before or after amendment in the same manner as a son with the same rights and liabilities. Coparcener is a term used for a person who assumes a legal right in parental property by birth only.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition has worsened and he continues to be on ventilatory support following an emergency life-saving surgery for a brain clot, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said.

Rajasthan political crisis | Sachin Pilot returns to Jaipur, says there should not be any vendetta politics

Congress leader Sachin Pilot interacts with the media at his residence in New Delhi on August 11, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

On August 10, a meeting between Mr. Pilot and Rahul Gandhi signalled an “amicable resolution” of nearly a month-long crisis ahead of the crucial Assembly session beginning August 14.

Bulandshahr Police say as of now there is no proof of harassment by boys on another motorcycle.

Russia on Tuesday became the first country to officially register a coronavirus vaccine and declare it ready for use, despite international skepticism. President Vladimir Putin said that one of his daughters has already been inoculated.

Coronavirus | Narendra Modi interacts with CMs of 10 States

Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh took part in the virtual meeting. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present.

India, the third worst-hit nation in terms of infections, has also accounted for over 23% of the cases and more than 15% of the deaths reported worldwide between August 4 and 10, the data shows.

The Centre, however, said a blanket removal of the 4G ban was not possible now, considering the “overall situation” and “threat perception” to national, border and local security.

Coronavirus | Virus breaks out in New Zealand 19 after 102 days

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday said authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first reported cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.

“He roped himself into a certain group of people,” Mr. Trump told Fox Sports Radio in an early morning phone-in interview. “Some people would say men are insulted by that and some people would say it is fine,” Mr. Trump said.

Stocks rise, Reliance breaks into top 100 global companies, inflation likely edged up in July on higher food prices, and more.

Sarfaraz, a former captain, was seen performing the duties of 12th man in the series opener between England and Pakistan in Manchester.

Earlier in the day, the lyricist-poet tweeted about his confirmed COVID-19 report. Indori was known for the lyrics of songs like “M Bole to” from Munnabhai MBBS (2003), and “Neend Churai Mei” from Ishq (1997). Earlier this year, his poem “Bulati hai magar jane ka nahi” went viral on social media, rendering him a sensation among the youth.