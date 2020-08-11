Other States

Rajasthan political crisis | Sachin Pilot returns to Jaipur, says there should not be any vendetta politics

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot. File

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur on Tuesday, nearly a month after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

“I have not demanded any post from party. There should not be any vendetta politics,” said Mr. Pilot on returning to Jaipur.

On Monday, a meeting between Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi on Monday signalled an “amicable resolution” of nearly a month-long Rajasthan political crisis ahead of the crucial assembly session beginning August 14.

A large number of his supporters gathered outside his residence to welcome him as he drove down to Jaipur from New Delhi in his car.

Mr. Pilot had left New Delhi in the afternoon.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2020 6:51:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/rajasthan-political-crisis-sachin-pilot-returns-to-jaipur-says-there-should-not-be-any-vendetta-politics/article32327071.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story