Business Live:

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai.

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai.   | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

India’s imports from China rise in June and July

India’s imports from China have risen to $5.6 billion in July, climbing for the second straight month, although imports are still down by 24% from 2019.

India’s imports from China, its largest trading partner in goods, had fallen to a record low of $3.2 billion both in the months of April and May, coinciding with India’s lockdown on account of the pandemic.

Imports subsequently rose to $4.8 billion in June and further to $5.6 billion in July, almost back to the pre-lockdown level of $5.8 billion reported in March, in part, economists said, driven by Chinese exports of medical supplies.

