International

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern   | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.

Ardern said Auckland, the nation’s largest city, will be moved to Level 3 from midday Wednesday, meaning that people will be asked to stay at home and bars and many other businesses will be closed.

She said the rest of the country will be raised to Level 2.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2020 3:52:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/coronavirus-breaks-out-again-in-new-zealand-after-102-days/article32325319.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story