Amid the ongoing row over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Paschimbanga Chattro Samaj, a student organisation called for a ‘March to Nabanna’ on Tuesday (August 27, 2024), demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The student organisation are using slogans from Bangladesh for its march to the Secretariat. “ Dafa Ek, Daabi Ek, Mamataar Podotyag (One point, one demand, resignation of Mamata)” is one of the slogans raised by those who have given a call for the rally. The organisers said the crowd will assemble at 2 p.m. for the March to Nabanna on Tuesday. The Left students’ and youth wings have distanced themselves from the march, whereas the BJP has supported the call.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Police Kolkata, Supratim Sarkar on Monday (August 26, 2024) said that they have rejected an application by ‘Paschimbanga Chhatro Samaj’ to hold a rally called ‘Nabanna Abhiyaan’ on August 27. He said that the police rejected their application because the group did not seek formal permission and provided insufficient details.

“We have concrete information that a section of miscreants, taking advantage of the emotions of people and well-intentioned citizens, will try to create large-scale violence, create chaos to an extent that the police are compelled to use force,” Additional Director General of Police (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar told journalists at the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday (August 26, 2024), concluded a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution.