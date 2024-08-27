GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Nabanna march LIVE: Police denies permission for march by student organisation demanding CM Mamata’s resignation; Security tightens around Secretariat

The organisers of the march said that the crowd will assemble at 2 p.m. for the March to Nabanna on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

Updated - August 27, 2024 09:17 am IST

Published - August 27, 2024 09:06 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The student organisation are using slogans from Bangladesh for its march to the Secretariat. File

The student organisation are using slogans from Bangladesh for its march to the Secretariat. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid the ongoing row over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Paschimbanga Chattro Samaj, a student organisation called for a ‘March to Nabanna’ on Tuesday (August 27, 2024), demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The student organisation are using slogans from Bangladesh for its march to the Secretariat. “ Dafa Ek, Daabi Ek, Mamataar Podotyag (One point, one demand, resignation of Mamata)” is one of the slogans raised by those who have given a call for the rally. The organisers said the crowd will assemble at 2 p.m. for the March to Nabanna on Tuesday. The Left students’ and youth wings have distanced themselves from the march, whereas the BJP has supported the call.

Also read | Celebrities once allied with Mamata join protests against Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Police Kolkata, Supratim Sarkar on Monday (August 26, 2024) said that they have rejected an application by ‘Paschimbanga Chhatro Samaj’ to hold a rally called ‘Nabanna Abhiyaan’ on August 27. He said that the police rejected their application because the group did not seek formal permission and provided insufficient details.

“We have concrete information that a section of miscreants, taking advantage of the emotions of people and well-intentioned citizens, will try to create large-scale violence, create chaos to an extent that the police are compelled to use force,” Additional Director General of Police (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar told journalists at the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday (August 26, 2024), concluded a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution.

  • August 27, 2024 09:10
    March to State secretariat won’t inconvenience UGC-NET candidates: Student Union

    The march to State secretariat Nabanna will not inconvenience candidates of UGC-NET as the examination would be held in two shifts, organiser Chatra Samaj claims. 

    Chatra Samaj spokesperson Sayan Lahiri says, “Our non-violent democratic protest will not affect the candidates. Since the exams will be held in two sessions, the candidates will hopefully not face any difficulty if they appear in the first session.”

  • August 27, 2024 09:07
    Security tightens around Nabanna amid call for protest

    Security tightened around Nabanna, which houses the State Secretariat, and across Howrah in wake of a march to Nabanna

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal / Live news / medical colleges / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.