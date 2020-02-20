Namaste Trump: POTUS visit to India

DRDO anti-drone system to be deployed for Trump-Modi roadshow

Hundreds of Gujarat police personnel take their duty charge at the Sardar Patel Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 20, 2020.

Hundreds of Gujarat police personnel take their duty charge at the Sardar Patel Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 20, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Along with the local police, teams of the Rapid Action Force, the State Reserve Police Force, Chetak Commando and the Anti-Terrorist Squad would be deployed at strategic locations

An anti-drone system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be part of the foolproof security arrangements being made for the roadshow of U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on February 24, said officials.

Along with the local police, teams of the Rapid Action Force, the State Reserve Police Force, Chetak Commando and the Anti-Terrorist Squad would be deployed at strategic locations, said Special Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Ajay Tomar.

Also Read
A man talks on his phone on a footpath near a hoarding with images of U.S. President Donald Trump, his wife Melania and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on February 19, 2020

Trade deal with U.S. delayed, not stuck, says government

They will work closely with national agencies like the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Special Protection Group (SPG), he said.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Modi will take part in a 22km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad and jointly address a gathering at the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera.

Over 1,10,000 people are expected to attend the mega event that has been named “Namaste Trump”.

Editorial | Birds of a feather: On Trump-Modi chemistry

“We will be utilising an anti-drone system developed by the DRDO to secure the roadshow route. Apart from police personnel on ground, we will also deploy our men on the terraces of roadside houses. Some of the streets on the roadshow route and near Motera will remain closed for traffic on February 24,” said Mr. Tomar at a press conference.

Also Read
A worker installs a giant hoarding welcoming U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of his visit, in Ahmedabad on February 20, 2020.

Trump's India visit: Not 70 lakh, but one lakh to attend roadshow in Ahmedabad

The DRDO system is equipped to instantaneously detect and identify drone threats and terminate them. A drone or an unmanned aerial vehicle refer to an un-piloted aircraft or spacecraft.

Earlier, the police had said more than 10,000 police personnel, to be led by 25 senior IPS officers, will be deployed for the roadshow security.

While a majority of the residents near the stadium have been asked not to use the road unless absolutely necessary, Mr. Tomar said people would be allowed to move in and out of housing colonies in case of emergencies.

He said students appearing for exams can use the roads closed for traffic on Monday by showing their hall tickets.

Mr. Tomar said it is not yet known whether Mr. Modi and Mr. Trump will travel in the same car or in separate vehicles during the roadshow.

The IPS officer said it is most likely the dignitaries will not use an open vehicle during the show.

Also Read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with U.S. President Donald Trump in Houston. File photo

Analysis | Donald Trump’s upcoming visit sharpens focus on Indo-Pacific military ties

As per the route plan, Mr. Trump and Mr. Modi will first reach the Sabarmati Ashram, a place closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi, from the international airport.

From the Sabarmati Ashram, both the leaders would take the SP Ring Road via the Indira Bridge near the airport to reach the cricket stadium in Motera.

Watch | Wall built in Ahmedabad ahead of Trump's visit

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 20, 2020 8:35:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/drdo-anti-drone-system-to-be-deployed-for-trump-modi-roadshow/article30872681.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
You are reading
DRDO anti-drone system to be deployed for Trump-Modi roadshow
Analysis | Donald Trump’s upcoming visit sharpens focus on Indo-Pacific military ties
U.S. President Trump not to visit Sabarmati Ashram?
Trade deal with U.S. delayed, not stuck, says government
Trump ambiguous on trade pact with India now, saving big deal for later
Donald Trump visit to Ahmedabad | Kerala social worker Aswathy Jwala launches hunger strike against wall ‘to hide slums’
Trump’s visit may seal helicopter deal
Donald Trump visit reason for our eviction, say Ahmedabad slum-dwellers
Trump’s India visit has potential to usher in new era of bilateral ties: USISPF
Trump’s India visit preparations show ‘slave mentality’: Shiv Sena
It will be ‘Namaste Trump’ at Ahmedabad’s Motera stadium
US top diplomat for South and Central Asia Alice Wells. File
Big setback if India and U.S. can’t agree on trade deal now, says top U.S. diplomat Alice Wells
India offers U.S. dairy, chicken access in bid for elusive trade deal with Trump
Trump’s India visit: Four Senators write to Mike Pompeo on Kashmir, CAA and NRC
Walls rise in Ahmedabad ahead of Donald Trump visit
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY