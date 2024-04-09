Kavitha pens four-page letter to Judge seeking bail and accusing ED of arresting her without any basis

April 09, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha, who is in jail over her alleged role in the Delhi Liquor Policy case, released a four-page handwritten letter accusing the Enforcement Directorate of toeing the line the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by targeting the opposition leaders.

The hand written letter says she was a victim in the Delhi Liquor Policy case and not an accused, and urged the Special Judge for ED and CBI casesKaveri Baweja to grant her bail as her younger son needs her emotional support during his exam time. “It is a make or break year for my son,” the letter read, which was purportedly written by Ms. Kavitha.

Referring to the Judge as ‘Madam Justice’ several time in the letter, Ms. Kavitha said the entire nation saw the ED and CBI investigation over the last two years and it has become a media trial.

She said the ED and CBI files cases on the opposition leaders, and the investigations stop abruptly when they join the BJP. She also referred to some statements of BJP leaders who threatened, on the floor of the Parliament, the opposition members saying ‘Chup Ho Jao Varna ED Bhejenge’ (Keep quiet or we will send the ED).

“As the ED and CBI cases stop after the victim joins the BJP”, Ms. Kavitha said the opposition leaders were looking up to the Judiciary for respite from the onslaught of the ruling party.

The BRS MLC further said the she was a woman politician victimised by the ED leading to severe dent in her reputation. Ms. Kavitha said she had cooperated with the agencies, appeared before them and answered the questions giving entire details of the banks and business.

She also recalled how the investigating agencies conducted multiple raids leaving her physically and mentally harassed, and coerced. All that the agencies could get were statements from people who changed statements according to their political alliances. She also referred to an observation of Justice Sanjay Khanna that there was no money trail and no proof of corruption in the case.

The BRS MLC claimed her arrest by the ED from her house just before the Parliament elections was purely political and reminded that the arrest was done even as the ED gave an undertaking to the Supreme Court that it would not initiate any coercive action.