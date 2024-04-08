GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS leader Kavitha denied interim bail in Delhi Excise scam case

Kavitha, 46, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence on March 15 amid protests by BRS supporters

April 08, 2024 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST

PTI
BRS MLC K. Kavitha speaks to the media while being brought to Rouse Avenue Court to be produced before the Special Judge in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case. File

BRS MLC K. Kavitha speaks to the media while being brought to Rouse Avenue Court to be produced before the Special Judge in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A court in New Delhi on April 8 denied interim bail to BRS leader K. Kavitha in the Delhi Excise policy-related money laundering case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the plea, saying the stage was not right to enlarge her on interim bail.

Also Read | K. Kavitha moves court opposing CBI plea to quiz her in Tihar jail

Ms. Kavitha had approached the court for interim bail, saying her 16-year-old son has exams and needs his mother’s “moral and emotional support”.

The ED had opposed the submission, claiming Ms. Kavitha destroyed evidence and influenced witnesses in the case.

The agency had alleged that Ms. Kavitha is a key member of the “South Group”, which has been accused of paying the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of ₹100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

Ms. Kavitha, 46, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence on March 15 amid protests by BRS supporters.

She was then sent to seven-day ED custody the next day. Her custodial interrogation was later extended by three days. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi / court administration / prison / money laundering

