BRS’ K. Kavitha seeks bail in Delhi excise policy case citing exception to women under the PMLA

April 04, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on the interim bail application filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha, who is in judicial custody till April 9 in a money laundering case filed in connection with the now scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Appearing for Ms. Kavitha, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the BRS leader should receive the benefit of bail under Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Under this provision, the court can grant bail to an accused in a money laundering case if twin conditions are satisfied. The first condition requires the court having ground to believe that the accused is not guilty of the said offence and that is not likely to commit any offence while on bail. The second condition is that the accused is under the age of 16 years, or is a woman, or is sick or infirm.

Mr. Singhvi also pointed out that Ms. Kavitha’s son needed her as his examinations were ongoing.

Advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), opposed the bail plea and said that the exception under the said provision was meant for women who lacked agency but here the accused was a “leading politician”. He added that half of Ms. Kavitha’s son’s exams were already over and her other family members, including her husband, were there to take care of him.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court reserved the order on the bail plea, which will be announced on April 8.