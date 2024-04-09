Delhi Excise case | Delhi court extends judicial custody of K. Kavitha till April 23

April 09, 2024 01:05 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha till April 23, 2024.

The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja allowed the Enforcement Directorate’s plea which stated that Ms. Kavitha made attempts to influence witnesses and tampered with evidence and hence her judicial custody should be extended by 14 days.

Advocate Nitesh Rana, who appeared for Ms. Kavitha, opposed the ED’s plea, stating that there’s nothing new since she was arrested, there are no new grounds.

Meanwhile, the court had refused to permit Ms. Kavitha to address personally/orally and said she could give her submissions in written form.

On April 5, the court allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to quiz Kavitha in Tihar jail. The order was passed on the plea filed by the CBI seeking the court’s permission to interrogate Ms. Kavitha in judicial custody.

The ED arrested Ms. Kavitha on March 15, in connection to the Delhi Excise policy case. A search was also conducted at the residence of K. Kavitha in Hyderabad on March 15, 2024. During the search proceedings, the ED officials were obstructed by the relatives and associates of K. Kavitha, said ED through a statement.