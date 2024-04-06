GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Delhi Excise policy case | K. Kavitha moves court opposing CBI plea to quiz her in Tihar jail

April 06, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BRS leader K. Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from her residence in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case in Hyderabad on March 15, 2024.

BRS leader K. Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from her residence in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case in Hyderabad on March 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

BRS leader K. Kavitha, arrested in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, moved a court in New Delhi on April 6 opposing a CBI plea that sought her interrogation in Tihar jail in a corruption case related to the alleged scam.

The court on April 5 allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to quiz Kavitha in Tihar. The order was passed on the plea filed by the CBI seeking the court's permission to interrogate Kavitha in judicial custody.

Watch | What was the New Delhi Excise Policy all about, and why is Arvind Kejriwal in trouble?

Advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for Kavitha, told the court that CBI thwarted the due process of law by filing the plea "behind her back". "I have grave apprehension that CBI may not have divulged true facts in order to obtain a favourable order from the court," he told the court and urged it to keep the order in abeyance until Kavitha's side is heard.

The court is likely to hear her plea later in on April 6.

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam on March 15.

On April 4, the Telangana MLC urged the court to give her interim bail on account of her 16-year-old son's exams for which he needed his mother's "moral and emotional support".

K. Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, has been accused of being a key member of the "South Group", which allegedly paid the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.

The ED arrested Kavitha, 46, from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.