Will strive to make Salem city self-sufficient, says Mayor

Newly-elected mayor A. Ramachandran said one of his goals is redeveloping the Panamarathupatti lake, which is one of the longstanding demands of the public in Salem

Ever since A. Ramachandran assumed charge as Salem Mayor, he has begun his days by visiting people of his ward, (ward 6), and thanking them for his victory.

Mr. Ramachandran has been visiting every household: he thanks them by offering sweets and then listens to the public’s grievances.

In an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Ramachandran said measures will be taken to meet the basic needs of the people. "I will strive hard to make Salem city self-sufficient in two to three years. Uninterrupted drinking water supply, drainage and sewage facilities and street lights are some of the common demands of the public and these will be addressed," he said. Mr .Ramachandran added that the Chief Minister has advised them to implement schemes for the welfare of the publi,c and projects would be implemented seeking necessary funds from the State government. He said attention would also be given to the development of schools and health centres.

Mr. Ramachandran said he will focus on development of all wards in the city, and if there are longstanding demands, they would be addressed. The Mayor said the lack of a Council for about a decade affected the implementation of several development projects in the city, and now, holistic development of the city would be ensured through the newly-elected members.

The Mayor said that he would not be able to comment at the moment on whether there has been proper implementation of projects under the Smart City Mission. He added that the State government has appointed a retired IAS officer to study the implementation of the Smart City Mission. He said 48 projects to the tune of ₹298.81 crore have been completed under the Smart City Mission and 36 projects at a cost of ₹664.46 Crores are in progress.

Mr. Ramachandran said that measures are on to implement the development package announced by the CM for Salem. He said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been readied for laying of underground sewage lines at cost of ₹530 crore. A DPR has also been readied for providing uninterrupted water supply at a cost of ₹158 crore.

Lake rejuvenation

The Mayor said that tenders had been invited to develop city roads at a cost of ₹20 crore. He also said that a DPR for the redevelopment of Bodinaikenpatti lake, Allikuttai lake and Mookaneri lake would be finalised soon. He added that a DPR would also be readied for redeveloping the Panamarathupatti lake which is one of the longstanding demands of the public here. The lake is spread over an area of 2,137 acres, and steps would be taken to remove the Semmakaruvulam trees and strengthen the lake bunds. He added that steps would be taken to store rainwater in the lake thereby, improve groundwater levels and helping meet drinking water and irrigation needs in areas in and around the lake.