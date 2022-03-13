Avadi to be developed as role model, says Mayor

Piped water supply to every household tops the list of priorities of Udhayakumar

Piped water supply to every household tops the list of priorities of Udhayakumar

Piped water supply to every household in Avadi tops the list of priorities of G. Udhayakumar, the first Mayor of the newly formed Avadi corporation.

While he may be new to the local body, Mr. Udhayakumar, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste, is not a novice in politics. He has been living in the Avadi locality since childhood. “I stand as an example of the fact that a common man could head a municipal corporation,” he said, promising to strengthen civic infrastructure that has been neglected.

Covering the neighbourhoods with a comprehensive underground sewerage scheme, which has been pending for over 15 years, is also on the cards. “I want to develop Avadi as a role model corporation with upgraded amenities. I plan to meet residents every evening to address their grievances and find immediate solutions,” said Mr. Udhayakumar, who was elected from ward 9 as the first-time councillor.

Eliminating plastic waste and ensuring garbage-free Avadi, which comprises 48 wards, is among his priorities, he said, adding that efforts were on to implement source segregation of waste at the household level. The possibility of extracting energy from waste would also be considered. A project to provide a storm water drain network in some parts of the corporation was recently inaugurated.

Noting that he would strive to improve basic amenities such as roads and streetlights, the Mayor said he would work closely with Minister for Milk and Dairy Development and Avadi MLA S.M. Nasar, whom he described as a “forerunner in developing the local body with his experience of having led the erstwhile Avadi municipality”.

Asked about waterbodies in need of attention, he said there were plans to rejuvenate Arapatheri and Sekkadu as sources of freshwater and on the lines of the Paruthipattu lake, now an eco-tourism spot.

Citing his political journey for the past two decades, Mr. Udhayakumar said he had drawn inspiration from senior party leaders known for perseverance and hard work.

On the DMK-led alliance winning with a thumping majority in the corporation, he said, “Such a phenomenal victory will help us carry forward the Chief Minister’s schemes to people soon. We will also maintain cordial relations with the Opposition party councillors for better governance.”