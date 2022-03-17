Will look for ways to augment revenue, says Dindigul Mayor

The new Mayor is confident of bringing about a change in the lives of residents

The first woman mayor, J. Illamathi, a business administration graduate, is a familiar face among a majority of the residents in the Dindigul corporation. Having served as a councillor for a term earlier, she is aware of the issues.

Out of a total of 48 members in the corporation council, she enjoys the backing of 38 councillors from her own party, DMK, and of five councillors of the allies and an Independent. The Opposition AIADMK has just five members.

Speaking to The Hindu at her office, where a long stream of visitors and petitioners were present, Ms. Illamathi said she was very happy occupying the post as she was the first woman to head the civic body. Thanking Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other senior leaders for giving her the opportunity to serve people, she said she would accord priority to cleanliness and the safety of women. Drinking water has been a major issue, too.

The corporation is struggling for revenue. “My first and foremost task will be to find ways to augment revenue. I wish to make it a success with the support of officials and experts,” she said.

“Instead of looking back on what were the wrongs done by the previous regime, I will focus on doing the right things for the citizens. There will be a fair administration. I am hopeful of transparency, especially in award of contracts,” Ms. Illamathi said.

She further said, “I propose to help self-help-groups. My immediate plan is to keep the public places, especially the Kamarajar bus stand and Gandhi Market, clean. Eviction drives will be launched. There will be no interference in the functioning of officials.”

Hailing from a humble background, the Mayor says she has been attending office regularly. “I don’t want to stop with receiving petitions, but will be happy to see the grievances redressed within a time frame.”

The public parks like Kumaran Park near the Rock Fort would be given a facelift. Similarly, the parks at RM Colony and Vivekananda Colony would be spruced up. “ I am planning to visit them with officials and get a feel of the work to be done,” she said.

By executing these projects one by one, the city, which was upgraded as a corporation less than a decade ago, would soon resemble a ‘smart city’, she said.