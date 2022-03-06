Mayor to focus on Singara Chennai 2.0

Priya intends to use “appropriate technology” for residents’ welfare

Priya intends to use “appropriate technology” for residents’ welfare

Chennai Mayor R. Priya said on Sunday that she would focus on strengthening city schools, improving services at primary health centres, mitigation of pollution and development of parks as part of Singara Chennai 2.0.

Speaking to The Hindu, she said she would focus on major proposals covered in Singara Chennai 2.0, a signature project of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, to mitigate pollution. “I would like to thank our honourable Chief Minister for giving me this big opportunity to serve people. As the Mayor of Chennai, I will do my best in every field for residents’ welfare...,” she said.

“My idea is to improve schools in the Greater Chennai Corporation area. Already, there are many schools in Chennai, run by the State government and the Corporation. Following the advice of the Chief Minister, I will create awareness of the need for better school education. In some zones of north Chennai, many residents are not utilising the Corporation facilities for school education, some are unwilling to send their children to school. So, in addition to developing school infrastructure, we need to create awareness of the facilities available in schools in all the 200 wards,“ she added.

She also intends to use “appropriate technology” for residents’ welfare, claiming that as some one who grew up in the 1990s, she was aware of the immense potential of technology incorporated into work.

Stressing the need for improving facilities for recreation, Ms. Priya said more exercise equipment would be provided and the parks would be made more colourful in line with Mr. Stalin’s plans under Singara Chennai 2.0. “I also intend to frequently inspect urban primary health centres, urban community health centres and other public health facilities of the Corporation to check out the quality of services offered to residents and cleanliness on the premises,” she said.

“As a resident of north Chennai myself, I have experienced many problems. But Singara Chennai will try to reduce pollution of air, water and land, bringing relief to the residents on this side of the city,” Ms. Priya said. She also expressed her commitment to housing for homeless residents with the State’s support.