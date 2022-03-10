‘Key civic problems of Kumbakonam will be addressed’

Familiarity with topography is my advantage, says the new Mayor

Familiarity with topography is my advantage, says the new Mayor

An autorickshaw driver by profession, K. Saravanan, the newly-elected Mayor of the Kumbakonam Corporation, has traversed the length and breadth of the temple city for about 20 years. Being familiar with every nook and corner of the city and its civic problems has come in handy for Mr. Saravanan, as he has come to occupy the hot seat in the newly-upgraded civic body, amid high expectations.

“I am familiar with all the 48 wards and the key issues they face. I have a fair idea of what needs to be done, too. With this knowledge, I will definitely be able to serve the people of Kumbakonam well. I will also strive to take the civic body to the prime position among the 21 Corporations in the State,” says Mr. Saravanan, a staunch Congress man for the past two decades.

A Class X dropout, Mr. Saravanan, 42, comes across as a confident, yet humble, politician, who is grateful to his party and the DMK leadership for reposing their trust in him in spite of his humble background. “I am a self-made man, and I have always believed in my abilities. I bought an autorickshaw even before learning how to drive it. I believe I can discharge my duties well with everyone’s support,” he affirms.

Mr. Saravanan’s leadership abilities will be tested as he heads a council where the DMK is the single largest party, with 37 members. Though his party has only two councillors (including himself) in the 48-member council, Mr. Saravanan is confident that he will be able to steer the civic body smoothly. “I am confident of getting the full support of the DMK councillors, and will strive to fulfil their expectations when it comes to the development of their wards,” he says.

Having extensive knowledge of the topography, Mr. Saravanan identifies issues with the underground sewer system, poor solid waste management and inundation of roads during the monsoon season as the three key civic issues facing Kumbakonam. “The existing underground sewer lines have silted up, and there are problems at several places. We need to replace the sewer lines or remove the silt using the latest technology. I will work on this,” he says.

He promises steps to prevent the accumulation of garbage in public places. “To prevent frequent inundation of roads, we need to build stormwater drains. Such drains existed years ago in the town, but have vanished now,” he says.

As Kumbakonam attracts devotees throughout the year, amenities have to be improved around temples. “I shall work on this and also take steps to renovate the bathing ghats along the Cauvery,” he says. Some parts of the city are notorious for traffic congestion, he says, and promises to come up with a plan to ease the situation.

With the Kumbakonam Corporation poised for expansion after delimitation, he plans to push for the city’s inclusion under the Smart Cities Mission to facilitate development.