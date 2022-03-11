  • The Package

Tamil Nadu: Mayor Speak

A new innings: A view of the Greater Chennai Corporation Council hall during the swearing in ceremony of councillors at Ripon Buildings.

A new innings: A view of the Greater Chennai Corporation Council hall during the swearing in ceremony of councillors at Ripon Buildings. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

In This Package
Chennai Mayor to focus on Singara Chennai 2.0 Aloysius Xavier Lopez
Tiruchirapalli Clean and Green Karur will become a reality, says Mayor C. Jaisankar
Coimbatore ‘Development in all 100 wards is my objective’  Karthik Madhavan
Tambaram Mayor K. Vasanthakumari has assured that residents that she will scrap conservancy tax.
Chennai Priority for improving amenities, says Tambaram Mayor
Kumbakonam Mayor K. Saravanan
Tamil Nadu ‘Key civic problems of Kumbakonam will be addressed’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2022 11:45:07 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-mayor-speak/article65213744.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY