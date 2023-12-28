GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vijayakant’s demise | Tributes pour in from Tamil film fraternity

Vijayakant was known for elevating Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artistes’ Association) with significant changes during his tenure as president.

December 28, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Vijayakant greets Sarath Kumar, the then newly-elected president of the South Indian Artists Association in Chennai on July 30, 2006. File

Vijayakant greets Sarath Kumar, the then newly-elected president of the South Indian Artists Association in Chennai on July 30, 2006. File | Photo Credit: R. Shivaji Rao

Condolences poured in from the film fraternity and critics for the demise of actor-turned politician and DMDK founder Vijayakant who passed away in Chennai on Thursday morning.

Many film celebrities took to social media in sorrow to express their condolences for the demise of the actor fondly described as ‘Captain.’

He was known for elevating Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artistes’ Association) with significant changes during his tenure as president.

In his post on social media, actor Kamal Haasan has said the news of death of beloved brother Vijayakant, DMDK founder, unique actor fondly known as captain was deeply saddening.

Noting that he expressed humaneness in every action, he brought in hope for a transition in Tamil Nadu politics and extended helping hand to the needy. Having courage as his identity, Vijayakant made his indelible mark in both cinema and politics. He will remain etched in everyone’s memories.

Director and actor Samuthirakani who had directed Vijayakant’s movie ‘Neranja Manasu’ in 2004 recalled the 72 days spent with the actor during film shooting as memorable. He would continue to live in people’s memories through his good deeds for the society. He would remain an inspiration.

Expressing condolences in her post, actor Khushbu Sundar said: “We have lost a gem. A man with a golden heart. A man who truly deserved a lot more. Our beloved captain, our Vijayakant…”

Many others, including actor Vikram who described him as the most loving and caring being ever and actor Arun Vijay who called Vijayakant as his personal mentor and a man with a heart of pure gold, condoled the departed actor.

Actors Arya and Trisha, and producers Archana Kalpathi and G. Dhananjeyan also expressed their shock and mourned the loss of actor Vijayakant.

Tamil cinema / death / Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam / Tamil Nadu

