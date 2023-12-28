GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijayakant: The ‘angry young man‘ of Kollywood who turned into a mass hero

Quite in the MGR mould, Vijayakant who entered Tamil cinema as a villain, went on to carefully choose roles from the angry young man, to honest cop, and lovable patriarch - and seemed to have a strategy chalked out, one that would take him on a political journey in the future.

December 28, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - Chennai

Udhav Naig
Udhav Naig
Vijayakant in a still from “Vanchinathan”.

Vijayakant in a still from “Vanchinathan”.

Vijayakant, the actor who carved out a niche for himself on the silver screen in the heydays of Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan, had started his career as a villain in an almost unknown film, Inikkum Ilamai. In later years he played multiple roles and is fondly remembered for his portrayal of lead characters in action movies, village-based dramas, and a few notable roles as a romantic lead, commanding a huge fan following, especially in rural areas and small towns.

‘Captain’ Vijayakant, the Tamil actor turned politician, passed away in Chennai on December 28, 2023.

Angry young man from small town

Arguably, Vijayakant’s first major hit and one which is remembered even today is Sattam Oru Iruttarai, which was directed by S.A. Chandrasekar, father of actor Vijay. Just a cursory look at the titles of some of the movies he starred in the 80s - such as Sivappu Malli (Red Jasmine), Jaadhikku Oru Needhi (Law for each caste), Sattam Sirikkiradhu (Law is Laughing), Alai Osai (Sound of Waves), Engal Kural (Our Voice), Neethiyin Maruppakkam (Other Side of Law), Enakku Naane Needhipathi (I am my own Judge) – will show how Vijayakant propelled his career by playing ‘angry young man’ roles, who fought against the injustice meted out to ordinary people by the justice system, against discrimination in society and showcased resistance.

Also read:Vijayakant: DMDK founder who briefly altered TN’s bipolar political landscape

. The song ‘Poradada Valendhada’ in Alai Osai became an anthem of resistance for the Dalit communities in the southern districts against other backward castes who were exerting their dominance over Dalits. The 1980s also saw him perform well in roles as a romantic hero in Amman Kovil Kizhakkale and Paatukku Oru Thalaivan.

The honest cop who ‘kicks‘ injustice out

In the 1990s, Vijayakant reinvented himself from ‘angry young man’ roles to ‘honest police officer’ roles in films that showcased his ability to perform well in action sequences. He was especially known for his ‘kicks’ in action sequences.

Vijayakant had two releases where he played an honest cop – Pulan Visaranai, in which he played the role of DCP ‘Honest’ Raj and Chatriyan (ACP Panneer Selvam) – in 1990. Throughout the 90s, Vijayakant was seen in movies such as Captain Prabhakaran, in which he played a forest officer tasked with nabbing a sandalwood smuggler modelled on real-life Veerappan. In Maanagara Kaval, Sethupathi IPS and Alexander he tasted tremendous success before playing the hit role as village head man in Chinna Gounder (1992).

As an established actor in 2000s, Vijayakant delivered the biggest hit in his career with ‘Vanathai Pola’ and followed it up with another cop movie titled Vallarasu, which was also a huge hit. After a few average grossers such as Vanchinathan and a highly-trolled, Narasimha, Vijayakant’s decision to join hands with filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss in Ramana made him the most bankable actor by 2002.

From Kodambakkam to Fort St. George

While he had a few forgettable films after 2002 with films such as Thennavan, Gajendra, Engal Anna, Perarasu and Dharmapuri, Vijayakant had already set his sights on entering politics with his films being increasingly projecting his political ambitions and showcasing his party symbols and featuring ‘political’ dialogues that had nothing to do with the movie.

Following in the footsteps of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, Vijayakant, who commanded a huge fan-following in the rural areas, entered politics in the 2005 by founding DMDK and contested the 2006 State Assembly elections, in which he was widely identified as ‘vote cutter’. The 2006 State Assembly elections saw DMDK poll 8.38% vote share, which went up to 10.3% in 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

When DMDK was expected to dislodge DMK and AIADMK in 2011 as well, Vijayakant formed an alliance with AIADMK and became the main Opposition leader.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.