Package - in 11 stories
Stills of Vijayakant as police officer in’Sethupathi IPS’, ‘Maanagara Kaaval’, ‘Captain Prabhakaran’ and ‘Virudhagiri’

Adios, Captain Vijayakant: The quintessential cop and crusader on-screen

Bhuvanesh Chandar
Vijayakant at a public meeting in Madurai on September 09, 2015

Vijayakant: The man who redefined the ‘act’ in action

Gopinath Rajendran
Vijayakant in a still from ‘Sethupathi IPS’

Vijayakant’s riskiest stunt scene in ‘Sethupathi IPS’ featured 70 cars

Srinivasa Ramanujam
Vijayakanth in a still from ‘Captain Prabhakaran’

Why is Vijayakant called ‘Captain’? A throwback to the actor’s 100th film

Srinivasa Ramanujam
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin pays tributes to actor and DMDK founder Vijayakant at Saligramam in Chennai on December 28, 2023

Vijayakant funeral will be done with state honours: T.N. CM Stalin

The Hindu Bureau
Vijayakant in ‘Chinna Gounder’

Vijayakant’s films featured some of the finest songs, from ‘Antha Vanatha Pola’ to ‘Rasathi Unna Kanatha Nenju’

B. Kolappan
Vijayakant greets Sarath Kumar, the then newly-elected president of the South Indian Artists Association in Chennai on July 30, 2006. File

Vijayakant’s demise | Tributes pour in from Tamil film fraternity

The Hindu Bureau
Vijaykanth in the film 'Captain Prabhakaran'.

100th film jinx grips the mighty sans 'Captain' Vijayakant

N. Kesavan
Vijayakant in a still from “Vanchinathan”.

Vijayakant: The ‘angry young man‘ of Kollywood who turned into a mass hero

Udhav Naig
DMDK president Vijayakant during his election campaign at Sikkandar Chavadi in Madurai. File

Vijayakant: DMDK founder, actor, philanthropist, who briefly altered TN’s bipolar political landscape

B. Kolappan,D. Suresh Kumar
DMDK founder Vijayakant. File

Vijayakant, actor and DMDK founder, passes away

The Hindu Bureau

Remembering ‘Captain’ Vijayakant (1952-2023)

This folder is a compilation of The Hindu’s coverage on the demise of actor-turned-politician Vijayakant

December 28, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakant

Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakant | Photo Credit: X / @mammukka

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakant who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for pneumonia, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2023. He was 71.

The news of his death was confirmed shortly after the party issued a statement that he was put on ventilator support due to breathing difficulties after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Born Vijayaraj in Madurai, the dark skinned and well-built young man, became popular initially as Vijayakant, a screen name given by M.A. Kaja, the director of his first film Inikkum llamai.

He came to be affectionately called ‘Captain’ following his stellar portrayal of the title role in the superhit film Captain Prabakaran loosely based on the life of dreaded forest brigand Veerappan. Vijayakant was last seen in the 2010 Tamil movie Virudhagiri. Interestingly, he contested from Virudhachalam constituency where the presiding deity is Viruthagireeswarar.

Vijayakant took a political plunge once he decided and launched DMDK and rattled stalwarts Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa by emerging as a third force in 2006.

He burst into the political scene by polling an impressive 8.38% vote share as an independent player taking on the alliances led by the mighty DMK and AIADMK in the 2006 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The vote share increased to over 10% in the 2009 parliamentary elections.

In 2011, he tied up with the AIADMK and emerged as the second largest party in the Assembly, pushing the DMK to the third sport. Vijayakant, with 29 MLAs, became the Leader of Opposition.

