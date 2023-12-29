Vijayakant’s funeral LIVE updates | Public pay respects

December 29, 2023 06:32 am | Updated 06:32 am IST

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakant who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for pneumonia, passed away on December 28, 2023.

Vijayakant, fondly called ‘Captain’ by his followers, was hospitalised on November 18 for around three weeks as he needed “pulmonary support” according to the hospital and was discharged only two weeks ago.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said he was shocked and saddened by Vijayakant’s death and hailed him as a friend and a good-hearted person who achieved in politics and films through hard work. He said Vijayakanth will be cremated with state honours.

Here are the latest updates: