GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Vijayakant’s funeral LIVE updates | Public pay respects

The DMDK said the last rites would be conducted on Friday at 4.45 p.m. on the premises of the party headquarters

December 29, 2023 06:32 am | Updated 06:32 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sanitary workers paying tribute to Vijayakant at the DMDK Headquarters in Koyambedu on December 28, 2023.

Sanitary workers paying tribute to Vijayakant at the DMDK Headquarters in Koyambedu on December 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakant who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for pneumonia, passed away on December 28, 2023. 

Vijayakant, fondly called ‘Captain’ by his followers, was hospitalised on November 18 for around three weeks as he needed “pulmonary support” according to the hospital and was discharged only two weeks ago. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said he was shocked and saddened by Vijayakant’s death and hailed him as a friend and a good-hearted person who achieved in politics and films through hard work. He said Vijayakanth will be cremated with state honours.

Here are the latest updates:

  • December 29, 2023 06:32
    Actor-politician Vijayakant’s last rites to be performed Friday

    Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader and actor Vijayakant, passed away in Chennai, aged 71, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. 

    His mortal remains are to be taken from the Koyambedu office to Island ground, Anna Salai for public homage. 

    From 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow, Vijayakant’s mortal remains will be kept there. Later by 1 p.m., the mortal remains will be taken to the Koyambedu office and the last rites will be held in the Koyambedu DMDK office by 4.45 p.m.

Related Topics

death / Tamil Nadu / Chennai

