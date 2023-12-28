GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMDK founder Vijayakant's death LIVE updates | Extremely saddened by passing away of Vijayakant: PM Modi

‘Captain’ Vijaykanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia

December 28, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 11:06 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
DMDK founder Vijayakanth passed away on December 28, 2023.

DMDK founder Vijayakanth passed away on December 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and general secretary Vijayakant who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for pneumonia, passed away on December 28, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other leaders and celebrities have condoled the passing away of DMDK founder-leader Vijayakant. Mr. Modi said Vijayakant’s death has left a void that will be hard to fill. As a political leader, the Prime Minister said Vijayakant was deeply committed to public service, and has left a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

Here are the latest updates:

  • December 28, 2023 11:00
    News of Vijayakant’ death shocked lakhs: Sarath Kumar

    AReacting to Vijayakant’s demise, All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi leader and actor R. Sarath Kumar said, “the news shocked the lakhs of people who loved him, like me, who hoped that one day the captain would recover and be active again.”.

    “I pray for his soul to rest in peace,” he said.

  • December 28, 2023 10:53
    Fearless courage was his hallmark: Kamal Haasan

    Condoling the death of “my beloved brother” Vijayakant, actor-politician Kamal Haasan said Vijayakant “lived with humanity in every action. He was the creator of innovative ideas in Tamilnadu politics. He had a helping hand extended to the poor.”

    “Fearless courage was his hallmark. Vijayakant, a revolutionary artist who made his mark in both the fields of cinema and politics, will remain forever in our memories,” Kamal Haasan posted in X (formerly twitter).

  • December 28, 2023 10:44
    State honours for Vijayakant’s funeral

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announces State honours for Vijayakanth’s funeral.

  • December 28, 2023 10:36
    Vijayakant’s philanthrophy

    When Vijayakant founded the Andal Alagar Engineering College, he had surrendered 100% seats to the government quota. 

    During the COVID-19outbreak, he offered his college and DMDK headquarters to the Government for use by patients. 

  • December 28, 2023 10:35
    EPS recalls Vijayakant’s achievements

    AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said he was deeply saddened by the demise of Vijayakant and offered condolences to his wife Premalatha Vijayakant, his family members and party cadres. 

    Hailing him for his achievements in celluloid and in public life, Mr. Palaniswami said he prayed for the late leader’s soul to be at peace.

  • December 28, 2023 10:11
    Extremely saddened: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of actor-politician Vijayakant. 

    In a statement the PM said: “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. 

    As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti.”

Tamil Nadu / Chennai

