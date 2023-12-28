December 28, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 11:06 am IST

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and general secretary Vijayakant who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for pneumonia, passed away on December 28, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other leaders and celebrities have condoled the passing away of DMDK founder-leader Vijayakant. Mr. Modi said Vijayakant’s death has left a void that will be hard to fill. As a political leader, the Prime Minister said Vijayakant was deeply committed to public service, and has left a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

Here are the latest updates: