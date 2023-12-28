December 28, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said he was shocked and saddened by the death of actor and DMDK founder Vijayakant on Thursday, December 28, 2023 and hailed him as a friend and a good-hearted person who achieved in politics and films through hard work.

Terming his demise as a great loss to Tamil Nadu and its film industry, he offered his condolences to the late leader’s family members, party cadres and fans. He said Vijayakanth will be cremated with state honours.

The actor-turned-politician involved himself fully in whichever work he did it, be it as an actor, the president of South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA), a political leader, MLA or the Leader of the Opposition, and supported everyone around him.

Stating that he bonded with the late leader as a family friend, Mr. Stalin said Vijayakant felt strongly about the Tamil identity and shared a special affinity with late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, who presided over the actor’s marriage and many of his family functions. He recalled how the late actor organised a grand function as the president of SIAA to mark the golden jubilee of Karunanidhi’s film career and presented the late CM a golden pen.

Though Vijayakant was abroad when Karunanidhi died, Mr. Stalin said no one could forget his tearful video message offering condolences and his visit straight to Karunanidhi’s memorial after landing in Chennai at midnight.

Whatever the political situations were, his friendship with the “magnanimous” Vijayakant never changed, Mr. Stalin said. He recalled how he also appeared on screen in a song penned by Karunanidhi for the film Makkal Aanaiyittal, in which Vijayakant played the lead role.

Recalling that he visited Vijayakant twice when he was ill and wished for his speedy recovery, the Chief Minister said nature had snatched away his friend’s life heartlessly.