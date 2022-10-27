Constitute Anti-Terrorism squad in Coimbatore, says Krishnasamy

He questioned why the DMK government, which advocates for state autonomy, had recommended handing over the investigation of the Coimbatore cylinder blast to the National Investigation Agency (NIA)

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 27, 2022 15:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Puthiya Tamilagam founder-president K. Krishnasamy. File | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

ADVERTISEMENT

Puthiya Tamilagam president K. Krishnasamy on Thursday urged the State government to constitute a permanent Anti-Terrorism Squad based at Coimbatore to keep a vigil round-the-clock in the city.

Addressing journalists in Coimbatore, questioned why the ruling DMK government, which advocates for state autonomy, had recommended handing over the investigation of the Coimbatore cylinder blast to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Instead, the Union and State governments have to investigate the case together, he felt.

He urged the Chief Minister to visit Coimbatore, to alleviate what he called “fear among the public”.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government is duty-bound to maintain the law and order in the state. “The officials have to explore the antecedents of this incident so that the law and order in the entire state could be maintained properly,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
terrorism (crime)
act of terror
explosion
national security
security
security measures

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app