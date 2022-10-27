Constitute Anti-Terrorism squad in Coimbatore, says Krishnasamy

Puthiya Tamilagam founder-president K. Krishnasamy. File | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

ADVERTISEMENT

Puthiya Tamilagam president K. Krishnasamy on Thursday urged the State government to constitute a permanent Anti-Terrorism Squad based at Coimbatore to keep a vigil round-the-clock in the city.

Addressing journalists in Coimbatore, questioned why the ruling DMK government, which advocates for state autonomy, had recommended handing over the investigation of the Coimbatore cylinder blast to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Instead, the Union and State governments have to investigate the case together, he felt.

He urged the Chief Minister to visit Coimbatore, to alleviate what he called “fear among the public”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government is duty-bound to maintain the law and order in the state. “The officials have to explore the antecedents of this incident so that the law and order in the entire state could be maintained properly,” he said.