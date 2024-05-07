GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates | How did ₹100 crore of bribe money suddenly become ₹1100 crore? SC asks ED

The top Court earlier indicated that it may “consider” granting interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections

May 07, 2024 10:12 am | Updated 10:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

File picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: ANI

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on May 3 said it is inclined to consider granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on account of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. It asked the Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju appearing on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to come prepared on this aspect when it takes up the matter today. 

“Let me make it clear, we may consider interim bail because of elections,” a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta earlier informed the ED. The judges underscored that they did want to catch the law enforcement agency by surprise on the next day of the hearing. 

The Court however cautioned both the parties to not “assume anything” on the question of interim bail. These observations were made while hearing a plea moved by the Chief Minister challenging his arrest by the central agency in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam

A day before the bail hearing, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe against the AAP supremo. The recommendation is based on a complaint made by the World Hindu Federation India (WHFI) which alleged that the political party received political funding from the banned organisation ‘Sikhs for Justice’.

In a massive blow to the Chief Minister, the Delhi High Court on April 9 said there was nothing illegal about his arrest by the ED and recorded a prima facie finding that there was adequate material, including statements of approvers, involvement of middlemen and references that cash was handed over for expenditure in the 2022 Goa elections. 

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, barely days after the Model Code of Conduct for the general election was declared on March 16. He is currently lodged in the Tihar jail on his fifth stretch of remand till May 7.

Here are the live-updates:
  • May 07, 2024 10:45
    How did ₹100 crore of bribe money suddenly become ₹1100 crore? SC asks ED

    Referring to this contention, the Court asks how ₹100 crore of bribe money suddenly becomes ₹ 1100 crore. 

    ‘That is a phenomenal rate of returns,’ Justice Khanna tells ASG SV Raju. 

    ASG SV Raju says the initial statements did not have Kejriwal’s name as the probe at the time was not on him. 

    [Contending that Mr. Kejriwal was the “kingpin and key conspirator” of the scam, the central agency in its remand application said that the excise policy was drafted “considering the favours to be granted to the South Group” — a group of influential persons from South India who purportedly secured undue favours to establish wholesale businesses and paid the political party 100 crore in return.] 

  • May 07, 2024 10:43
    Cash transactions of Rs 100 crore through Hawala operators, ED lawyer alleges

    ASG SV Raju is taking the Bench through a note detailing instances of digital evidence being destroyed and alleged cash transactions of Rs 100 crore through Hawala operators.

    He says that following the Supreme Court’s judgment denying bail to former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, assets worth Rs 100 crore were attached by the ED. 

  • May 07, 2024 10:36
    The hearing has begun

    A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta has begun hearing the Delhi Chief Minister’s plea against his arrest by the ED and subsequent remand into judicial custody. 

    Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju will continue the ED’s counter arguments today. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is representing the AAP supremo. 

    New Delhi, Feb 05 (ANI): A view of the Supreme Court of India (SCI) building, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Amit Sharma)

  • May 07, 2024 10:32
    How has the ED countered the Chief Minister’s claims?

    The Central agency said that the arrest of Mr. Kejriwal was based on material evidence which indicated that the Chief Minister was guilty of money laundering. “A differential treatment in favour of a politician who is guilty of the offence of money laundering would violate the rule of law, which would be a violation of the basic structure of the Constitution,” the ED noted.

    Read more here.

  • May 07, 2024 10:21
    What happened during the last hearing before the Supreme Court?

    Read The Hindu’s live coverage of the proceedings here

  • May 07, 2024 10:17
    How is Arvind Kejriwal functioning from Tihar Jail? | Explained

    With the Delhi Chief Minister in jail, how is the administration carrying out its tasks? 

    Read The Hindu’s detailed explainer here

  • May 06, 2024 18:46
    Delhi Lieutenant Governor Saxena recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has recommended an NIA probe against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the banned terrorist organisation ‘Sikhs for Justice’, Raj Niwas sources said on May 6.

    In a letter to the Union Home secretary, the Lt. Governor’s secretariat said Mr. Saxena had received a complaint that the Kejriwal-led AAP allegedly received $16 million funding from extremist Khalistani groups for facilitating the release of Devendra Pal Bhullar.

    “The electronic evidences adduced by the complainant requires investigation including forensic examination,” Mr. Saxena has said. The complaint is made against a chief minister and relates to political funding received from a banned terrorist organisation, the letter stated.

  • May 06, 2024 18:33
    The legal issues surrounding Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

    The case arose from a report submitted by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022 alleging that there were procedural lapses in the formulation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, which came into force in November 2021 but was later scrapped in July 2022. 

    The Chief Secretary alleged that kickbacks received by the Aam Admi Party (AAP) leaders from operators of alcohol businesses for preferential treatment were used to “influence” the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab and Goa. Subsequently, the ED claimed that the scam involved giving wholesale liquor businesses to private entities with a fixed margin of 12% for a 6% kickback.

  • May 06, 2024 18:32
    Kejriwal the ‘kingpin’, ‘key conspirator’ in Delhi Excise policy case: ED

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the High Court on April 2 that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the “kingpin” and the “key conspirator” in the excise policy case and that, based on the material evidence in the agency’s possession, there are “reasons to believe” that Mr. Kejriwal is also guilty of money laundering.

  • May 06, 2024 18:31
    Supreme Court questions the ‘timing’ of the Delhi CM’s arrest

    The Supreme Court on April 30 said the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) would have to justify the timing of the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case on March 21, barely a week after the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha election came into force.

    A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta wound up the second consecutive day of hearings in a petition filed by Mr. Kejriwal, on his fifth furlough of remand till May 7, with a parting shot at the Central agency.

  • May 06, 2024 18:29
    Supreme Court says it may consider interim bail for Kejriwal on account of polls

    The Supreme Court forewarned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 3 that it may “consider” granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case due to the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

    “Let me make it clear, we may consider interim bail because of elections,” Justice Sanjiv Khanna informed Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the ED. 

    Justice Khanna, heading a two-judge Bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, pointedly asked the ED when the polling phase in Delhi was scheduled. 

    Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, for Mr. Kejriwal, said the polling was in the sixth phase on May 25. Campaigning would cease on May 23.

