May 07, 2024 10:12 am | Updated 10:49 am IST

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on May 3 said it is inclined to consider granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on account of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. It asked the Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju appearing on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to come prepared on this aspect when it takes up the matter today.

“Let me make it clear, we may consider interim bail because of elections,” a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta earlier informed the ED. The judges underscored that they did want to catch the law enforcement agency by surprise on the next day of the hearing.

The Court however cautioned both the parties to not “assume anything” on the question of interim bail. These observations were made while hearing a plea moved by the Chief Minister challenging his arrest by the central agency in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A day before the bail hearing, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe against the AAP supremo. The recommendation is based on a complaint made by the World Hindu Federation India (WHFI) which alleged that the political party received political funding from the banned organisation ‘Sikhs for Justice’.

In a massive blow to the Chief Minister, the Delhi High Court on April 9 said there was nothing illegal about his arrest by the ED and recorded a prima facie finding that there was adequate material, including statements of approvers, involvement of middlemen and references that cash was handed over for expenditure in the 2022 Goa elections.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, barely days after the Model Code of Conduct for the general election was declared on March 16. He is currently lodged in the Tihar jail on his fifth stretch of remand till May 7.