Arvind Kejriwal arrest hearing LIVE updates | SC to hear Delhi CM’s plea challenging his arrest in excise policy scam today

May 03, 2024 11:29 am | Updated 11:35 am IST

The Supreme Court on May 3 to hear a plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

The top court on April 30 underscored that life and liberty are exceedingly important while hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta also asked the Central agency to address arguments on the “timing” of the APP supremo’s arrest right before the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi contended that no “proceeds of crime” have been recovered so far by the ED and that the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, (PMLA) envisages a high threshold for arrest.

On the other hand, the ED in its affidavit filed before the top Court argued that arresting politicians who are “criminals” is not a blow against free and fair elections.

