Arvind Kejriwal arrest hearing LIVE updates | SC to hear Delhi CM's plea challenging his arrest in excise policy scam today

The top court on April 30 underscored that life and liberty are exceedingly important while hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

May 03, 2024 11:29 am | Updated 11:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaving the Rouse Avenue Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi on March 28, 2024.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaving the Rouse Avenue Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi on March 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on May 3 to hear a plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

The top court on April 30 underscored that life and liberty are exceedingly important while hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). 

Also read: Supreme Court asks ED to come clean on the timing of Kejriwal’s arrest before Lok Sabha polls

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta also asked the Central agency to address arguments on the “timing” of the APP supremo’s arrest right before the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi contended that no “proceeds of crime” have been recovered so far by the ED and that the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, (PMLA) envisages a high threshold for arrest.

On the other hand, the ED in its affidavit filed before the top Court argued that arresting politicians who are “criminals” is not a blow against free and fair elections.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal to Supreme Court | ‘Arrest a classic case of assault on the Opposition’

Here are the latest updates:
  May 03, 2024 11:29
    SC to hear Delhi CM's plea challenging his arrest today

    The Supreme Court on April 30 underscored that life and liberty are exceedingly important while hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

    A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta also asked the central agency to address arguments on the “timing” of the APP supremo’s arrest right before the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. 

    The Bench will hear the matter on May 3. 

