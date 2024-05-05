  • Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been lodged in Tihar Jail since April 1 after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of corruption and money laundering in the execution of the Delhi government’s now scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.
  • Foreseeing his arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party in December 2023 ran a “Main Bhi Kejriwal” (I am also Kejriwal) campaign that asked the people of Delhi if Mr. Kejriwal should continue as the Chief Minister of Delhi from jail if arrested.
  • Following Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest, several individuals approached the High Court demanding his removal from the Chief Minister’s post claiming breakdown of the constitutional machinery in the capital.