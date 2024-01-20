Ram Temple consecration | Here are the States that have declared a holiday on January 22

To commemorate the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, several States have declared a public holiday, or given half a day off to Government employees. While all Central government office will remain shut till 2.30 p.m., several States are also declaring January 22 as a ‘dry day’.
Here is a complete list:
- Central government establishments, public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country will remain closed for half a day on January 22.
- Central educational institute such as Jamia Millia Islamia and its schools along with Delhi University will also remain closed for half day till 2.30 p.m.
- Stock exchanges NSE and BSE will observe a trading holiday on January 22.
State-wise
- Assam: All State government offices and educational institutions in Assam will remain closed till 2.30 PM on January 22.
- Chandigarh Union Territory: The Chandigarh Union Territory administration has declared closure of all its offices on January 22.
- Chhattisgarh: All government offices will remain closed in Chhattisgarh on January 22 till 2:30 p.m.
- Gujarat: All government offices in Gujarat will remain closed for half a day on January 22.
- Haryana: The Haryana government has issued a notice announcing that all government offices, including boards, schools, colleges, corporations and universities, will remain closed on January 22 until 2:30 p.m.
- Madhya Pradesh: All government offices in Madhya Pradesh will remain closed for half a day, and schools and colleges will have a holiday. The Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to keep the meat shops closed, on the day, while the entire State will also observe a ‘dry day’.
- Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday in the State on January 22.
- Odisha: All the Odisha government offices will remain closed for half a day
- Puducherry: January 22 would be a public holiday in the Union Territory, and all State government offices, educational institutions and undertakings would remain closed.
- Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government has declared a half-day holiday on January 22. All government offices will stay shut till 2 p.m. All other government undertakings such as schools and colleges too will be closed for the first half of the day.
- Tripura: The Tripura government declared a half-day holiday, until 2.30 p.m., in the State on January 22.
- Uttarakhand: The Uttarakhand government has announced that all government offices and educational institutions in the State will be shut till 2:30 pm on January 22.
- Uttar Pradesh: All educational institutions will be closed across Uttar Pradesh on January, and the State will also observe a ‘dry day’.
