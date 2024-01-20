Ram Temple consecration | Here are the States that have declared a holiday on January 22

January 20, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

To commemorate the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, several States have declared a public holiday, or given half a day off to Government employees. While all Central government office will remain shut till 2.30 p.m., several States are also declaring January 22 as a ‘dry day’.

Also Read: Preparing for the Ram temple consecration | A package

Here is a complete list:

Central government establishments, public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country will remain closed for half a day on January 22.

Central educational institute such as Jamia Millia Islamia and its schools along with Delhi University will also remain closed for half day till 2.30 p.m.

Stock exchanges NSE and BSE will observe a trading holiday on January 22.

State-wise

Assam: All State government offices and educational institutions in Assam will remain closed till 2.30 PM on January 22.

All State government offices and educational institutions in Assam will remain closed till 2.30 PM on January 22. Chandigarh Union Territory: The Chandigarh Union Territory administration has declared closure of all its offices on January 22.

The Chandigarh Union Territory administration has declared closure of all its offices on January 22. Chhattisgarh: All government offices will remain closed in Chhattisgarh on January 22 till 2:30 p.m.

All government offices will remain closed in Chhattisgarh on January 22 till 2:30 p.m. Gujarat: All government offices in Gujarat will remain closed for half a day on January 22.

All government offices in Gujarat will remain closed for half a day on January 22. Haryana: The Haryana government has issued a notice announcing that all government offices, including boards, schools, colleges, corporations and universities, will remain closed on January 22 until 2:30 p.m.

The Haryana government has issued a notice announcing that all government offices, including boards, schools, colleges, corporations and universities, will remain closed on January 22 until 2:30 p.m. Madhya Pradesh: All government offices in Madhya Pradesh will remain closed for half a day, and schools and colleges will have a holiday. The Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to keep the meat shops closed, on the day, while the entire State will also observe a ‘dry day’.

All government offices in Madhya Pradesh will remain closed for half a day, and schools and colleges will have a holiday. The Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to keep the meat shops closed, on the day, while the entire State will also observe a ‘dry day’. Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday in the State on January 22.

The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday in the State on January 22. Odisha: All the Odisha government offices will remain closed for half a day

All the Odisha government offices will remain closed for half a day Puducherry: January 22 would be a public holiday in the Union Territory, and all State government offices, educational institutions and undertakings would remain closed.

January 22 would be a public holiday in the Union Territory, and all State government offices, educational institutions and undertakings would remain closed. Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government has declared a half-day holiday on January 22. All government offices will stay shut till 2 p.m. All other government undertakings such as schools and colleges too will be closed for the first half of the day.

The Rajasthan government has declared a half-day holiday on January 22. All government offices will stay shut till 2 p.m. All other government undertakings such as schools and colleges too will be closed for the first half of the day. Tripura: The Tripura government declared a half-day holiday, until 2.30 p.m., in the State on January 22.

The Tripura government declared a half-day holiday, until 2.30 p.m., in the State on January 22. Uttarakhand: The Uttarakhand government has announced that all government offices and educational institutions in the State will be shut till 2:30 pm on January 22.

The Uttarakhand government has announced that all government offices and educational institutions in the State will be shut till 2:30 pm on January 22. Uttar Pradesh: All educational institutions will be closed across Uttar Pradesh on January, and the State will also observe a ‘dry day’.