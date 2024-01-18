GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ayodhya Ram temple consecration | Central government offices to be shut till 2.30 om on January 22

January 18, 2024 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Workers carrying the cutouts of Shri Ram to be installed all along the roads ahead of Ram Temple consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya on January 17, 2024.

Workers carrying the cutouts of Shri Ram to be installed all along the roads ahead of Ram Temple consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya on January 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Central government offices across the country will remain shut till 2.30 pm on January 22 to enable employees participate in Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, said a government order.

“The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January, 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January, 2024,” an office memorandum by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

The temple consecration ceremony will take place on January 22 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest at the event. More than 7,000 people, including leading personalities from all walks of life including politicians, industrialists, saints and celebrities will be attending the grand opening apart from over 100 representatives from different countries.

