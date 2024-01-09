GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Holiday for educational institutions across U.P. on Ram Temple consecration on January 22

Liquor shops should be shut that day, says order from Yogi govt.

January 09, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya on Jan. 9, 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya on Jan. 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday declared a holiday for all educational institutions across the State on the day of Ram Temple consecration, January 22.

Mr. Adityanath described the occasion as a “national festival” and said liquor shops should be kept closed in the State on that day, according to a statement from the U.P. government.

The Chief Minister directed officials to declare a holiday for educational institutions, “considering the emotional significance of the consecration ceremony of the eagerly awaited new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhyadham”, read the statement.

Mr. Adityanath, who visited Ayodhya on Tuesday to inspect the preparations for the consecration ceremony, held a meeting with the office-bearers of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and visited the Hanuman Garhi temple. Mr. Adityanath directed U.P. government officials to give all necessary assistance to the Trust for the security and other arrangements for the January 22 event.

Multilingual signages

The CM also chaired a meeting at the divisional commissioner’s office and issued guidelines on the arrangements for dignitaries. “Considering the weather, it is possible that some guests may arrive a day or two earlier. In such a situation, better arrangements should be made for their stay,” said Mr. Adityanath.

He added that after January 22, devotees from across the world will visit Ayodhya and asked officials to install signages in all languages under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and six languages of the United Nations, said the government statement.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Ayodhya

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.