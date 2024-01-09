Holiday for educational institutions across U.P. on Ram Temple consecration on January 22

January 09, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday declared a holiday for all educational institutions across the State on the day of Ram Temple consecration, January 22.

Mr. Adityanath described the occasion as a “national festival” and said liquor shops should be kept closed in the State on that day, according to a statement from the U.P. government.

The Chief Minister directed officials to declare a holiday for educational institutions, “considering the emotional significance of the consecration ceremony of the eagerly awaited new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhyadham”, read the statement.

Mr. Adityanath, who visited Ayodhya on Tuesday to inspect the preparations for the consecration ceremony, held a meeting with the office-bearers of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and visited the Hanuman Garhi temple. Mr. Adityanath directed U.P. government officials to give all necessary assistance to the Trust for the security and other arrangements for the January 22 event.

Multilingual signages

The CM also chaired a meeting at the divisional commissioner’s office and issued guidelines on the arrangements for dignitaries. “Considering the weather, it is possible that some guests may arrive a day or two earlier. In such a situation, better arrangements should be made for their stay,” said Mr. Adityanath.

He added that after January 22, devotees from across the world will visit Ayodhya and asked officials to install signages in all languages under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and six languages of the United Nations, said the government statement.