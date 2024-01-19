GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ram Temple Consecration | Maharashtra government declares public holiday on January 22

January 19, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
View of the Ram Temple in the evening ahead of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

View of the Ram Temple in the evening ahead of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on January 22, aligning with the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple.

A notification issued by the General Administration Department of Maharashtra government, said exercising powers given by the Ministry of Home Affairs, it has decided to announce a public holiday on Monday.

ALSO READ
Preparing for the Ram temple consecration | A package

The Centre had previously announced a half day holiday for all its officers, institutions, and industrial establishments across India in honour of the Ram Temple’s ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony.

Additionally, various States, including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh, have also declared public holidays or half-day holidays on this date.

