Take a look at Ram Lalla’s idol inside Ayodhya Ram Temple’s sanctum sanctorum

January 19, 2024 03:04 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST

With Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta ceremony to be held on January 22, the idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of temple in Ayodhya on January 19.

Covered with yellow veil, first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in ‘Garbha Griha’.

A special puja was held in sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane.

The city of Ayodhya is decorated with vibrant flowers for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony.

A sea of devotees, and notable personalities are expected to reach Ayodhya for the grand ceremony. The Uttar Pradesh government has tightened security in view of the same. Technologies such as night vision devices and CCTV cameras have been incorporated to monitor activities across city.