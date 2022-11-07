Morbi bridge collapse | Gujarat High Court takes suo motu cognizance, issues notice to State government

The collapse of the British-era suspension bridge in Morbi on October 30 claimed 140 lives

Visuals of search and rescue operations after a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat, on October 31, 2022. The Gujarat High Court on November 7, 2022 took suo motu cognizance of the matter. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

The Gujarat High Court on Monday took suo motu cognizance of the Morbi bridge collapse incident.

The Chief Justice of the High Court said it was a disheartening incident wherein 100s of citizens died an untimely death. The court sought a report from the State in 10 days regarding the steps taken so far.

Watch | (Trigger warning) Morbi bridge collapse, as it happened

A division Bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri issued notices to the Gujarat government through the Chief Secretary, State home department, commissioner of municipalities, Morbi municipality, district collector and State Human Rights Commission and relisted the matter on November 14.

It also sought a status report from the chief secretary and home secretary by next Monday when the matter will come up for hearing.

The State Human Rights Commission has also been directed to file a report in the matter by November 14.

The court took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the incident on the basis of a newspaper report.

