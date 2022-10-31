Morbi bridge collapse: In Pictures

1/8

Rescuers search for survivors on October 31, 2022, a day after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town of Gujarat. Photo: Reuters

The old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river that collapsed in Morbi district on October 30, 2022 was reopened without safety certificate and local civic body’s approval. An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 304, 308. Photo: PTI

People gather as rescuers search for survivors on October 31, 2022, a day after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat. It has emerged that the bridge was reopened after the repair work done by a private trust and fitness certificate was not submitted to the local civic body while reopening it. Photo: Reuters

Rescue operation underway on October 31, 2022, a day after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi district. This is a British-era bridge which was recently repaired by a private trust. Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation early on October 31, 2022 after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi district. Photo: PTI

NDRF personnel assist a victim during a rescue operation on October 31, 2022 after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed in Morbi district. Photo: PTI

Family members and relatives near the bodies of victims at Civil Hospital in Morbi district on October 31, 2022. Photo: PTI