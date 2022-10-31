Other States

Morbi bridge collapse: In Pictures

1/8

Other Slideshows

In Frames | Camel fair
In Frames | Parsi paradise
In frames | Purple revolution
In Frames | Holi in Dwarka
In Frames | Mountain pilgrimage
In pictures | India observes 8th International Yoga Day
In frames: Sir Creek’s fish basket
In Pictures | Cyclone Asani, the wrath of the sea
In Frames | Broiling Churu
Related Topics
Gujarat
disaster and accident

Printable version | Oct 31, 2022 11:44:31 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/morbi-bridge-collapse-in-pictures/article66076349.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY